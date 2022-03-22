Women's CWC: Yastika's 'anchoring innings' was important, says captain Mithali Raj

Yastika Bhatia's 50-run knock against Bangladesh turned out to be crucial in India's must-win game here at the Seddon Park. At one stage India were in a spot of bother at 108 for 4 and from there on Yastika Bhatia's half-century helped India score 229/7 in 50 overs.

Her gritty knock earned the praise of her skipper Mithali Raj.

"The anchoring innings by Yastika was important. The partnership from Sneh Rana and Pooja was crucial to get to 230," said India Women's Team captain Mithali Raj on Yastika Bhatia's knock.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on 74 runs for the opening wicket but after that India lost three wickets in quick succession. India from 74 for no loss were reduced to 74/3

"Happy with the win. It does happen sometimes. I remember the last time I was inconsistent was in 2012. So, it does happen. But we had a good opening partnership. On a wicket like this, it's hard for an incoming batter to get runs, " said Mithali Raj during the post-match presentation ceremony.

At the start of the innings openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 30 and 42 respectively. Small yet important cameos from Richa Ghosh (26), Pooja Vastrakar (30*) and Sneh Rana (27) helped India go past the 200-run mark.

"It's a good effort from the batting line-up to get there despite the loss of wickets. electors have also been on the same page in bringing more all-rounders. For a long time, we've always banked on our spinners and we have quality spinners. Today's surface did help them a lot too. Wouldn't say we are spin-dominant, it also depends on the opposition we're playing," said Mithali Raj.

Mithali Raj and company will now take on South Africa Women's team in their next league match in Christchurch. "We haven't played a game in Christchurch yet, so that's a challenge. It's an important game for India and we would want to do well in all departments," said Mithali Raj on facing South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor