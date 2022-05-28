Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity eye maiden title, opt to field first against Supernovas

Velocity captain Deepti Sharma won the toss against Supernovas and elected to field first in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge here at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Velocity will be looking forward to clinching their first-ever Women's T20 Challenge title. On the other hand, Supernovas will be looking forward to clinching their third title.

In their previous game, Velocity had lost to Trailblazers by 16 runs. Supernovas registered a seven-wicket defeat to Velocity in their previous game.

Velocity captain Deepti Sharma said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. There is a bit of freedom for the bowlers early on, and that's why we wanted to chase. Chasing is the preferred option as well. Same team. We want to get better with the bat."

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "We were looking to bat only. Chasing is difficult here. We are looking to set 160 on the board and then we have a great bowling side. We have two changes. We need to start well. The first six overs are very important. Getting 40 runs on the board in the first six overs without losing wickets would be good. With wickets in hand, we could look at setting a good total."

Velocity (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka

Supernovas (Playing XI): Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

