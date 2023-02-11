Women's T20 World Cup: Australia coming here to win and know how difficult that is, says Meg Lanning

Paarl (South Africa), Feb 11 Australia captain Meg Lanning stated that her team is here to complete a three-peat of trophies and are aware of how difficult it would become as they begin their title defense against trans-tasman rivals New Zealand at Boland Park on Saturday night.

Meg, 30, has skippered Australia to three T20 World Cup titles, but the side will face a new test as this Australia squad plays in South Africa for the first time. "I'm super excited to be here. World Cups are always very special to be a part of, there's a very different energy and a really great energy around these sorts of tournaments."

"We come into this World Cup on level pegging with everybody else and we're coming here to win and we know how difficult that is. I'm just excited about the challenge that brings, as is the team. We are also really pumped to be playing here in South Africa for the first time, which is something new," she said ahead of the match.

Apart from Meg's return post a five-month mental health break, Australia will also be boosted by the return of Alyssa Healy who has recovered from a calf injury picked up in their tour to India last year, giving head coach Shelley Nitschke selection headache.

"Obviously, Midge (Healy) comes back in so someone, unfortunately, has to miss out from the team that played in the Pakistan series. It's a very difficult decision, but at the same time, it's really nice to have Midge back. She looks like she's really strong and fit and is ready to come into this tournament to play well."

Alyssa's last act in the T20 World Cup was to hit 75 in the final against India to secure Australia's fifth trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But New Zealand captain, Sophie Devine, insists her side are ready to take her on.

"We know the threat that Midge brings and she will have been waiting in the wings for a while. I think her record speaks for itself in World Cups in particular. We know that she's fit and available and that she will probably be fronting up at the top of the order. And for us, it's about how we keep her quiet and even better try and get her out early."

Personally, Sophie is also raring to go having recovered from a foot injury, with the all-rounder looking to guide New Zealand to their first T20 World Cup title. "It's certainly something that we're still managing. I feel like come Saturday (night) I'm going to be 100%."

"I know, and particularly the support staff know, that I'm not going to be able to hold back and I don't want to either."

