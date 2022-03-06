Women's WC: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India over win against Pak

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Team India for their 'brilliant win' over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-round bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"Brilliant win for #TeamIndia! The partnership between Sneh and Pooja got us back in the game when we were 114/6. The best thing the two did was to rotate strike smartly and convert 2s into 3s and didn't miss out on putting loose deliveries away. Their mindset helped us win," tweeted Sachin.

Meanwhile, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also took to his Twitter and wrote, "#TeamIndia WIN !!! Superb performance & spectacular start to the World Cup! Congratulations Team, well done!"

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also congratulated Indian girls for their 'spectacular performance' against Pakistan.

"What a spectacular performance by the Indian girls against Pakistan. That was a thrashing and in grand style. Pooja Vastrakar with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable Sneh Rana's great all-round show & Rajeshwari Gayakwad outstanding with the ball. Chak de India," tweeted Sehwag.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor