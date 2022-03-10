Women's World Cup: Don't want to take anything for granted against Pakistan, says Chloe Tryon

Tauranga, March 10 South Africa vice-captain Chloe Tryon on Thursday said her side will take nothing for granted when they come up against Pakistan in the ninth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval on Friday.

The Proteas opened their campaign with a 32-run win against Bangladesh but were far from their best in Dunedin and Chloe is hoping for improved performance on Friday. Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest-ranked side in the points table of the tournament and have lost both of their matches against India and Australia at the same venue.

"We've played enough cricket against them to know what we're up against. They're a really good squad. We don't want to take anything for granted, so we just have to make sure that we're playing our best cricket tomorrow and make sure that if we tick our boxes we can end up on top," said Chloe in the virtual press conference.

"We just need to make sure that we kind of really play our best cricket tomorrow. We played enough cricket against them to know they do have players that take the game away from us. So, just making sure that we do the right thing and get up on top tomorrow," added Chloe.

Chloe has arrived into the tournament as the vice-captain after Sune Luus replaced the injured Dane van Niekerk as skipper of South Africa. With leadership responsibility apart from her all-round play, an injury-free Chole feels she is enjoying her time with South Africa.

"It has been a bit of a struggle in the last couple of years. A little bit up and down with injuries. A lot of frustration on my side regarding that, but I just made sure once I recovered from my last injury, I just worked really hard, I worked on my skill a lot."

"I knew the World Cup was around the corner, so I sacrificed a lot of time back home just making sure I was doing the right things, and I feel like it's really been paying off. I've worked really hard building up to this World Cup so I'm hoping to score more runs and take more wickets, but so far I'm happy with how I'm going."

Chloe is further expecting big scores to be the norm in the tournament which began a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "I expect big scores and that's what's happening at the moment which is great. It's just girls showcasing their skills and you can see the hard work they put behind it so it's nice to see that this one has been going good so far."

"I've been really looking forward to this for a long time and to see games going down to the wire, it is really good. You're playing the best in the world and you can see everyone really wants to win this World Cup and I'm excited to see the rest of it."

