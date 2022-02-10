Women's World Cup: Emma Lamb named in England squad, Heather Knight to lead

England on Thursday announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Fifteen players have been chosen to try and retain the trophy that Heather Knight's team lifted at Lord's in 2017, alongside two travelling reserves.

The Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand from March 4-April 3.

Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket, said: "The ICC Women's World Cup is a special event in the international women's cricket calendar and we are excited by the squad we have selected. The chance to refocus our intentions immediately after the disappointment of the Ashes is exciting and provides an opportunity to embrace the challenge of a global event."

"Emma Lamb, a consistent performer across domestic cricket, comes into the squad after making her international debut last summer and offers multiple options with the bat and as an all-rounder with her off-spin bowling. Success at World Cups is often the pinnacle of a player's career and we wish all those selected all the best in their quest to win on the world stage," he added.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers.

( With inputs from ANI )

