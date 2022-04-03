Women's World Cup: Healy establishes new records through dominating 170 in final

Christchurch, April 3 Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy on Sunday established two new records through her dominating knock of 170 in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final at Hagley Oval on Sunday. Healy's 170, laced with 26 fours and coming off 138 balls, propelled Australia to a massive 356/5 in 50 overs.

With her 170, Healy broke the record for the highest individual score in the final of a Women's World Cup. The record was previously held by Australia's batting great Karen Rolton when she scored 107 against India in the 2005 edition's final.

Healy, who bats right-handed, now holds the record for scoring most runs in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup with 509 runs. Healy's 170 meant her opening partner Rachael Haynes, who made 68, was pushed to the second spot in the list with 497 runs in the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Healy and Haynes surpassed New Zealand skipper Debbie Hockey's tally of 456 runs at the 1997 World Cup. Healy also became the first batter to score more than 500 runs in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup through her 170, which was also her second successive century in the World Cup after her 129 against West Indies in the first semi-final at Wellington.

Apart from a near-full house crowd at Hagley Oval, Healy was also cheered on by her husband, Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc who is in attendance for the final and was seen applauding when Healy brought up her ton. After she got out for 170, Starc rose to give a standing ovation for undoubtedly one of the greatest hundreds made in a World Cup final.

