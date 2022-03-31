Women's World Cup: Wyatt rides her luck to make 129 as England post 293/8 against South Africa

Christchurch, March 31 A magnificent 129 off 125 balls from opener Danni Wyatt helped England post an imposing 293/8 against South Africa in the second semifinal of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval on Thursday.

Apart from the 12 boundaries hit by Wyatt, she had plenty of luck on her side as she was dropped five times in the innings (22, 36, 77, 116 and 117), including twice in an Ayabonga Khaka over. The reprieves meant Wyatt took the attack to South Africa's bowlers and put their usually tight fielders under pressure in a rematch of a thrilling 2017 World Cup semifinal.

Wyatt also stitched handy partnerships with Sophia Dunkley (60) and Amy Jones (28) during the middle overs as England gained the upper hand in a match which will decide who will meet Australia in the final on Sunday.

For South Africa, their experienced pacers Shabnim Ismail (3/46) and Marizanne Kapp (2/52) did well. But England and Wyatt in particular scored big against South Africa's other bowling options.

Kapp provided South Africa the best start when she dismissed opener Tammy Beaumont (7) with the score on 10, before skipper Heather Knight joined Wyatt and the duo set about resurrecting England's innings.

While Knight was overly cautious at the crease, Wyatt attempted to attack and Kapp provided her with a lifeline when she dropped an easy chance in the field. Khaka (1/66) trapped Knight lbw for one after taking a late review to add to England's woes and it was 77/3 shortly after when Nat Sciver fell to Ismail for just 15.

Wyatt and Jones then put on 49 for the fourth wicket, until Kapp was introduced back into the attack and picked up her second when Chloe Tryon hung on to send Jones back to the pavilion.

Dunkley, with her second successive fifty in as many matches in the World Cup, proved to be the perfect partner for Wyatt as the duo combined for a 116-run stand that set England on course for a big score to set up a stiff chase for South Africa.

Brief Scores: England 293/8 in 50 overs (Danni Wyatt 129, Sophia Dunkley 60; Shabnim Ismail 3/46, Marizanne Kapp 2/52) against South Africa

