World Cup 2023 Final: India lose Rohit, Gill and Iyer inside first 10 overs

India have endured the worst possible start at the World Cup 2023 final as the hosts lost their top three batsman inside 10 overs. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer who have been in prime form this tournament have been dismissed cheaply. The energy amongst the Aussies has gone up tenfold since these two quick wickets. Rahul's first few deliveries have been a bit nervy, but he is no stranger to soaking up some pressure and rebuilding.

Iyer fell for just 4 runs. A length ball in that corridor of uncertainity, just outside off and Shreyas Iyer caught hanging out his bat at that one. Had to play at it since it was too close to off, not too much movement and he plays slightly down the wrong line to get a feather of an outside edge through to the keeper. Two quick wickets and the Aussies are right back into this contest. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both teams retained their playing elevens from the semi-finals. Australia, playing in their eighth final, are looking for a sixth title. India won the World Cup in 1983 and then again on home soil in 2011.