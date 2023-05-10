World Cup 2023: India to face Pakistan on October 15, final to be played at Ahmedabad

The high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan is set to take place on 15 October 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be part of the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India in October and November 2023. According to a Cricbuzz report, the first match of the World Cup 2023 will be played between England and New Zealand on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The semi-final of the World Cup 2023 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and for the finals on 19 November, the final two teams will again play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Indian cricket team will have its first match against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and then on 15 October (Sunday), the team will play a high-stakes match against Pakistan.The World Cup 2023 matches will be played in several locations across the country like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai. Pakistan will reportedly play all its matches in four cities namely Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The matches will follow a round-robin structure, which means that each team will play against every other team at least once. After nine matches for each team, the four teams with the highest scores will move on to the semifinals.The tournament will be played by 10 teams, out of which eight are already qualified- India, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The other two spots will be filled after the qualifying matches between several teams like West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Nepal, Oman, etc.

