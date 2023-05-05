World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad likely to host India vs Pakistan clash

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, the first between the two bitter rivals on Indian territory since 2016, has been scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It has been learned that after the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) is over, the BCCI will make the 50-over WC schedule official during a gala launch. If all goes according to plan, the 50-over World Cup will begin on October 5.The country is going to host an ICC event after seven years and all the hosting venues are going to get revamped before the commencement of the tournament.

According to information obtained by Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to hold the high-stakes India vs Pakistan fixture at the Ahmedabad stadium in anticipation of the significant number of spectators who will be flying to India from foreign countries for this contest. The Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world, with 1 lakh seats. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai are also on the shortlist in addition to Ahmedabad for WC. 48 matches total, including three knockout rounds, will be played throughout the course of the 46-day event. Meanwhile, Indian Express has also reported the BCCI is going to consult the Indian team management, seeking its preference for the matches to be played in the world cup. It has also been learned that the team has requested the board to allot fixtures against Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa at venues that assist spinners.

