WPL 2023, Eliminator: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai, March 24 UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Ind in Eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

UP Warriorz made few changes in their playing XI while Mumbai Ind remained unchanged for this all-important game.

"Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks belter, don't think it'll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can't remember all the others. Unfortunately Shabnim misses out," said Healy at the toss.

"When we played last time it was a very good wicket to bat on. Chasing is something everything prefers, would've done the same. But we have a decent side. When we started we were looking positive. But those two games turned the tables. But we want to be positive. Going with the same team," said Harmanpreet.

Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Ind: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

