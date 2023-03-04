WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the Women's Premier League on Saturday. The start of the contest that is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was delayed by half an hour. Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Mumbai side.

Mooney cost the Gujarat Giants ₹2 crore while her Australia teammate Ashleigh Gardner was one of the most expensive buys of the auction at ₹3.2 crore. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana will hope to put in a good display, acquired by Gujarat for Rs 75 lakhs.Meanwhile, Harmanpreet was purchased by Mumbai for ₹1.8 crore and will be aiming to replicate her international captaincy. The limelight will be on England's Natalie Sciver, who will be expected to dominate. Meanwhile, India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is a big buy for Mumbai, costing ₹1.9 crore.