WPL 2023: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma named vice-captain of UP Warriorz

Women's Premier League franchise UP Warriorz on Saturday announced India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma as the vice-captain of their side. Sharma, who was bought for 2.6 Cr by the franchise in the WPL auctions, is an integral part of the Indian team. The franchise had earlier named Australia's Alyssa Healy as their captain.

Deepti Sharma is the third most expensive player of the inaugural Women's Premier League and was signed for a value of 2.60 Cr. She was considered to be among the captain choices but the franchise preferred the dangerous Aussie batter Healy to take the top role. Taking to social media, the franchisee wrote, "From UP. For UP. Our Warrior vice-captain Deepti Sharma." England's Jon Lewis is the team's coach, while Anju Jain is the assistant. Former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach while four-time world champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team's mentor.