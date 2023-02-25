WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians launch their first-ever WPL jersey

Mumbai Indians unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians released a video on its social media handles to unveil the jersey. The team led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will begin their campaign against Gujarat Giants on March 4 at the DY Patil stadium.

The side’s newly-formed coaching team for the women’s team comprises Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Team Mentor and Bowling Coach) and Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach).

In its inaugural edition, five teams—the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuits.

In its first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days. The final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.