WPL: Spinners dominate as UP Warriorz bundles out Mumbai Indians for 127

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 : A fantastic show from UP Warriorz spinners, led by the world's number one T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone helped them bundle out Mumbai Indians for just 127 runs in their 20 overs of the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

After being put to bat first by UP Warriorz, MI was off to a solid start. Opener Hayley Matthews continued her red-hot form in the tournament, smashing Grace Harris for two straight sixes in the fourth over. Yastika Bhatia was anchoring from the other end.

UPW got their first breakthrough when Anjali Sarv dismissed Yastika for seven off 15 balls. The batter was trying to scoop but lost her leg stump. MI is 30/1 in 4.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, MI was at 31/1, with Hayley Matthews (22*) joined by Nat Sciver-Brunt (0*) at the crease.

Sophie Ecclestone's introduction to the attack proved a game-changer as she dismissed her compatriot Nat Sciver for five runs off eight balls, leaving MI at 39/2 in 7.3 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was next up on the crease. She and Matthews tried to rebuild the innings after two early hiccups.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 56/2, with Hayley (35*) unbeaten on the crease with Harmanpreet Kaur (7*).

MI batters were struggling to obtain the acceleration needed and the pressure built on them finally produced another wicket for UPW. Yet again it was Ecclestone's spin that did the wonders. Matthews was back in the pavallion for 35 runs off 30 balls, consisting of one four and three sixes. MI was 57/3 at that point.

From this point, there was no looking back for UP Warriorz. The spin trio of Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma chocked MI's run flow. The big hits that were a common feature of an MI fixture till then had disappeared.

Gayakwad picked up all-rounder Amelia Kerr (3). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (25) was dismissed by all-rounder Deepti Sharma after Simran Shaikh caught her at deep midwicket. Half of the MI line-up was inside the pavilion at 78/5 in 13.2 overs.

MI's downward spiral continued as Ecclestone dismissed Amanjot Kaur (8) and Gayakwad castled Humaira Kazi (4) to get her second wicket. MI was reduced to 103/7 in 17 overs.

Deepti Sharma also got her second wicket after she castled Dharra Gujjar while she was attempting a slog sweep. MI sunk to 111/8 in 17.5 overs.

Issy Wong tried to end the MI innings on a high, hitting a four and a six. But she was run out for 32 runs off 19 balls, consisting of four boundaries and a six. Saika also met the same fate as she was run out for a duck by Deepti.

MI ended their innings at 127 in their full 20 overs.

Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for UPW, taking 3/15 in her four overs. Deepti took 2/35 in her four overs while Gayakwad took 2/16 in her four overs as well. Anjali Sarv also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: MI: 127 (Hayley Matthews 35, Issy Wong 32, Sophie Ecclestone 3/15) vs UPW.

