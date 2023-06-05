WTC 2023 Final: Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are two of biggest threats for Australia

Aaron Finch has picked India's new-ball bowlers as the biggest threats to the Australian batting lineup in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.The Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins-led sides will lock horns in the title decider at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7.Speaking to Star Sports, Finch said India’s two new-ball bowlers have been in wonderful form for a couple of years. Shami finished as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, picking up 28 wickets in 17 matches.

The two new-ball bowlers. They have both been in wonderful form for a couple of years. Mohammed Siraj - the fact that he presents such a good seam, gets good players out on flat wickets as well,” said Finch.He went on to say that Siraj is a bowler that you want when the going gets tough, while calling Shami unbelievable. Siraj has claimed 47 wickets in 13 Test matches for India."Shami presents the seam and gets movement every time if there is something on offer. If they can knock over (David) Warner and (Usman) Khawaja early, and get into Marnus (Labuschagne) and Steve Smith with the new ball, that's where the game could be decided,” said Finch.India came second in the WTC points table with 127 points from 18 matches, while Australia finished as table-toppers picking 152 points in 19 games.