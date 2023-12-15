"He is going to bowl much worse": Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's RCB teammate

Gautam Gambhir in his analysis of the Indian bowling attack, heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Sharma but lamenting at the performance put in by Arshdeep Singh. I feel that Mohammed Siraj will bowl much worse than this and yet finish with better figures," Gambhir said.

"I was a bit disappointed with Arshdeep because after he bowled the first over, the Powerplay was over and the ball got wet and tough to get a grip of."The 13th over which Mukesh bowled was spectacular, with pin-point yorkers with a wet ball and against a bowler like David Miller. These are some big positives, and going forward, if the conditions aren't so wet, this bowling line-up will appear a lot different."India defeated South Africa in the third and final T20I in Johannesburg on December 14, 2023, Thursday.

With the T20 World Cup set to be held next year, Gambhir wants India to focus beyond the results of bilateral series and identify the group of bowlers who can be effective for them in death overs.

"A bilateral series 6-7 months before the World Cup doesn't carry much relevance. India would want to test their bowlers. You'd want to see how strong your death-overs bowling is. Who can be the one more option with Jasprit Bumrah when the T20 World Cup comes? These things need to be more carefully monitored than results," he added.