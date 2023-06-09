WTC Final 2023: India fight back on Day 3 as Rahane takes charge

Ajinkya Rahane (89*) and Shardul Thakur (36*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Team India's score read at 260/6 at lunch on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against Australia. Starting the day at 151/5, Team India lost the early wicket of KS Bharat for 5 after he was clean bowled by Scott Boland. Later, Rahane and Thakur started dealing in boundaries as India now trail by 209 runs.

Despite Indian bowlers gaining momentum on Day 2 and restricting Australians at 469, the batting order could not stand tall ahead of the Australian bowling attack. India managed to cross the 151-run mark after losing 5 wickets at Stumps and is trailing by 318 runs.Apart from Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (48), no other Indian batter could cross the 25-runs mark.For Australia, all the bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon – picked one wicket each