Yashasvi Jaiswal: A look at overseas records of rising batting sensation

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Young Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been roped into the Indian squad as a standby player for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval scheduled to start from June 7 onwards, that could mark the starting of a slow, well-deserved integration into the Indian side for the youngster.

The 21-year-old has been putting hardcore cricket fans on notice since his U19 days. In 27 Youth ODIs, he has scored 1,386 runs for India at an average of 69.30, with three centuries and 12 fifties. He has also scored 197 runs in two Youth Tests at an average of 98.50, with one century, a best score of 173.

The youngster showcased what he is truly capable of with his power-packed performances in the IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. He scored a century and five half-centuries, with best score of 124. He has scored the most runs by an uncapped player in the history of IPL in a single season.

Jaiswal's brilliant statistics do not stop here. He has 1,845 runs in 15 first-class cricket matches at an average of 80.21 with nine centuries and two fifties in just 26 innings. He has also scored 1,511 runs in 32 List-A cricket innings at an average of 53.96, with five centuries and seven fifties and the best score of 203.

But the main question emerges whether Jaiswal has any experience of playing in England? Will he be able to deliver in tough overseas conditions in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), the places where many Indian icons have struggled historically?

The 21-year-old has experience of playing in England and has a pretty good record.

In seven matches in testing England conditions, Jaiswal has scored 294 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 74.05. He has four half-centuries, with the best score of 78.

He has also scored plenty of runs in South Africa.

In 12 matches in South Africa, he has scored 602 runs at an average of 75.25. He has scored a century and six half-centuries, with best score of 105*.

The majority of his runs have come in the ICC U-19 World Cup, in which he scored 400 runs in six matches at an average of 105.33, with one century and four fifties. His best score is 105*. He top-scored in the tournament, in which India ended up as runners-up.

Whether Jaiswal will play in the WTC final, would be interesting to see. But this player will no doubt be one to watch out for in the future.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor