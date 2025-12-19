Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: India Opener Shares Positive Update on Recovery

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has shared an update on his health after being admitted to hospital following stomach cramps during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 match between Mumbai and Rajasthan. On December 19, Jaiswal shared a positive update on social media. He said his condition is improving and thanked the medical team for their support. He also expressed hope to return to the field once fully fit.

Just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the overwhelming good wishes over the last few days. I’m recovering well, grateful for the fantastic medical support, and looking forward to being back on the field soon! — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) December 19, 2025

According to the reports, Jaiswal’s condition worsened after the game. He was taken to the Aditya Birla Hospital in Pune. Doctors confirmed he was suffering from acute gastroenteritis after tests, including a CT scan and ultrasound. Reports later said Jaiswal had lost weight over the last 48 hours. He responded well to treatment and has been discharged. He has been advised to rest completely for a week to ten days.