Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Match In Pune With Acute Gastroenteritis

Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was hospitalised after complaining of severe stomach pain following Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League match against Rajasthan in Pune. According to an X post by a senior journalist from The Indian Express, the 21-year-old experienced stomach cramps during the match, which intensified after the game. He was subsequently admitted to Aditya Birla Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with acute gastroenteritis.

What is acute gastroenteritis?

Acute gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It commonly leads to symptoms such as abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes fever. The condition often has a sudden onset, which means a person may feel completely fine one moment and significantly unwell the next.

Common causes of acute gastroenteritis

The condition is most often caused by viral infections such as norovirus or rotavirus. It can also result from bacterial infections linked to contaminated food or water, food poisoning, and, in some cases, reactions to certain medications or poor food handling practices.

How acute gastroenteritis spreads

Acute gastroenteritis can spread through the consumption of contaminated food or water, poor hand hygiene—especially after using the toilet—and close contact with an infected individual.

Treatment and recovery

Treatment primarily focuses on preventing dehydration and allowing the body to recover. This includes drinking plenty of fluids, using oral rehydration salts (ORS) or electrolyte drinks, getting adequate rest, and gradually returning to light, easy-to-digest foods once appetite improves. Antibiotics are generally not required unless medical tests confirm a bacterial infection.

Tips to prevent acute gastroenteritis

Regular and thorough handwashing, avoiding unhygienic or questionable food—particularly while travelling or during tournaments—drinking clean and safe water, and being cautious with raw or undercooked foods can significantly reduce the risk of infection.