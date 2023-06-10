"You refused a scan to protect your mindset": Ajinkya Rahane's wife shares heartfelt note

London [UK], June 10 : Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika Rahane shared a heartfelt message about the batter's mindset after injuring his index finger and refusing to go for scans on the Day-3 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia.

Rahane was hit on his right hand's index finger by a vicious bouncer from Australia skipper Pat Cummins in the 22nd over of India's batting on Day 2 of the WTC Final.

Taking to Instagram his wife wrote in a post, "Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtTVt0XgHHI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Rahane was visibly in pain and the physio came over to check the extent of injury Rahane had suffered.

The veteran batter overcame a difficult spell from Australian pacers on his way to a special knock of 89 off 129 balls on the third day, taking India to 296 all out from 152 for six in his first Test in 18 months.

With this knock, he silenced all the outside noise that was building up regarding his selection in the team. After the match, he went on to reveal the extent of his injury and the ideal score he had in mind while batting in the first session.

"Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don't think it'll affect batting. Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in," Ajinkya Rahane told the ICC.

Rahane was likewise pleased with his performance, although noted that Australia is 'slightly ahead in the game.'

"Australia is slightly ahead in the game. For us, it's important to be in the moment, play session by session. The first hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor