Rap Song on Pune Porsche Accident Goes Viral, Purportedly Made by Accused After Getting Bail

A viral rap video has caused further controversy surrounding the recent Porsche accident in Pune. The video, purportedly created by the accused juvenile after being granted bail, features abusive language and boasts about returning to the streets.

The authenticity of the video remains unconfirmed, with some speculating it could be a deepfake. However, the content has caused outrage, with critics highlighting the teenager's alleged lack of remorse.

The video shows the juvenile using offensive language and bragging about his wealthy background. He reportedly references being a "builder's son" and his desire to be "back on the streets."

The development comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The juvenile was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, but this decision was later revoked after police intervention. He is currently detained in a juvenile correctional home for 14 days, until June 5th. Additionally, police have detained his father, Vishal Agarwal.

The case has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the initial bail decision and demanding stricter action against the juvenile.

What Is Rap Song?

Karke betha main nashe

in my porsche

saamne aaya couple mere

ab vo ha niche

sounds so clinche

sorry gaadi chad aap pe

17 saal ki umar

pese mere baap pe

1 din main milgayi mu he bail fir se dikhaunga sarak pe khel

playing keroscene phonk in my next sports ca

4 vasr mere sath sidhe faad dete ga**d