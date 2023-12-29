“You Should Go to Pakistan Once for…”: MS Dhoni’s Light-Hearted Suggestion to a Fan Goes Viral

MS Dhoni, the beloved former captain of the Indian cricket team, may have retired from international cricket in 2020, but his popularity continues to soar, not just in India but across borders, including in Pakistan. A recent viral video captured a delightful interaction between Dhoni and a fan, showcasing the cricketer's friendly and jovial demeanor.

Known for his visits to Pakistan, where he was once lauded by former Pakistan chief Parvez Musharraf during his long-haired phase, Dhoni seems to have developed a taste for Pakistani cuisine. In the video, Dhoni is seen engaging with a fan, playfully suggesting, "You should go to Pakistan once for food."

MS Dhoni - you should go to Pakistan once for the food.



The guy - I'm not going there even if you suggest good food. I love food, but I won't go there.pic.twitter.com/v6ZT2XRCtY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2023

The interaction takes a humorous turn when the fan, while expressing his love for food, comically asserts, "I'm not going even though if you suggest good food. I love food but I will not go there." Dhoni responds with laughter and gives the okay sign, creating a light-hearted moment that has resonated with fans on social media.

In the lead-up to IPL 2024, CSK made strategic squad changes, releasing eight players and bringing in six replacements. Notable additions include Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly. The confirmed CSK squad for IPL 2024 comprises MS Dhoni (Captain), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly.