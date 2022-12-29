Zimbabwe announce squad for U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Cricket announced the squad for the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29, 2023.

The side will be captained by all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu who already boasts international experience at the senior level.

Ndhlovu finished with the most wickets at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 held in the United Arab Emirates in September, while her batting talent was on show during her maiden tour with the seniors when she was involved in an unbeaten opening stand worth 158 runs against Namibia in April.

The Zimbabwe Under-19 Women's side, coached by Trevor Phiri, also includes another player with a senior cap in pace bowler Michelle Mavunga.

The Ndiraya twins, Kay and Kelly, are also part of the 15-member squad that is travelling to South Africa for the inaugural tournament.

The ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 features 16 teams that are divided into groups of four, with the top three in each group progressing to the Super Six stage which will have two pools.

The top two sides from each of the Super Six leagues will progress to the semi-finals, with the final taking place on January 29.

Zimbabwe are placed in Group B alongside England, Pakistan and Rwanda in the inaugural

All Group B matches will be played in Potchefstroom, an academic city in the North West province of South Africa that lies about 120 km southwest of Johannesburg.

In their first tournament match, Zimbabwe will face England at the JB Marks Oval on January 15.

Zimbabwe will then play Rwanda at the North West University Oval on 17 January before taking on Pakistan at the same venue in their final group match scheduled for 19 January.

Zimbabwe Squad: Kelis Ndhlovu (captain), Kelly Ndiraya, Kay Ndiraya, Adel Zimunhu, Natasha Mutomba, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Danielle Meikle, Tawananyasha Marumani, Michelle Mavunga, Olinda Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Mangachena, Chipo Moyo, Faith Ndhlalambi and Rukudzo Mwakayeni.

( With inputs from ANI )

