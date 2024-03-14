AP TET 2024 Result Likely to Be Released Today at aptet.apcfss.in; Know How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results for February 2024 is expected to today, March 14. As per the reports, candidates can access their results through the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, once the result link becomes active.

Here are the steps candidates need to follow to check their AP TET 2024 Result:

1. Visit aptet.apcfss.in, the official website.

2. Click on the link 'AP TET Result 2024' once it appears on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials and submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.

The AP TET 2024 examination was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024, in two shifts. Shift 1 was from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and Shift 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key was released on March 6, and candidates were permitted to challenge it until March 7.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details. Stay tuned for updates regarding the AP TET 2024 results.