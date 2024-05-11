GSEB 10th Result 2024: Gujarat Education Board Declares Class 10 Exam Results; Pass Percentage at 82.56

Gandhinagar, May 11: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared Class 10 exam results on Saturday. An overall pass percentage of 82.56% was recorded. The pass percentage of girls stood at 86.69, while that of boys was recorded at 79.12 per cent.

Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of GSEB said, "Gandhinagar district (87.22 per cent) has recorded the best results, followed by Surat, Mehsana and Banaskantha. Porbandar district (74.57 per cent) recorded the lowest pass percentage...I think these are very good results. This will lead to dropout ratio going down gradually, gross enrollment rate will go up and students will go to their skill-based avenues..."

Students of a School in Rajkot Dance and Celebrate Their Results

The results have been made accessible on the official website, gseb.org. The examinations were conducted from March 11 to March 26.