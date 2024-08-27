IIT Bombay's 62nd Convocation Ceremony: Students Awarded With PhDs and Degrees in Mumbai

The 62nd Convocation and Departmental Graduation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (IIT Mumbai) was held over two consecutive days, on August 24th and 25th. During the academic year 2023-24, a total of 3,303 degrees were awarded to 3,019 students, including 498 PhD degrees. On this occasion, the Director of IIT Mumbai, Prof. Shirish Kedare, congratulated the degree and medal-winning students as well as their parents.

The departmental graduation ceremony was presided over by the heads and professors of various departments at IIT Mumbai. Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar, a B.Tech student from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, was honored with the President's Gold Medal. Additionally, the Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal was awarded to Kaivalya Sanjay Daga, a B.Tech student from the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Numerous other students also received gold and silver medals for their outstanding performance.

In the academic year 2023-24, the total number of degrees awarded included 3,309 to 3,019 students, with 674 female students and 2,345 male students. Among the 498 PhD degrees awarded, 191 were conferred upon female students and 307 upon male students. The breakdown of degree courses included 951 B.Tech degrees, 358 dual degrees in B.Tech and M.Tech, and 100 interdisciplinary dual degrees. There were also 64 four-year Bachelor of Science degrees, 10 BS and MSc dual degrees, 20 Bachelor of Design degrees (along with 18 dual degrees), and 31 three-year Bachelor of Science degrees. Additionally, 635 M.Tech degrees and 46 Master of Science degrees were awarded. M.Tech, MSc, and MS dual degrees were conferred to 4 individuals, while 69 Master in Design degrees and 290 two-year MSc degrees were also awarded, along with 110 MBA degrees.