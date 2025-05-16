Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025 Out at tnresults.nic.in: TNDGE Announces Class 10th Result; Here's How to Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results on Friday, May 16, at 9 am. Students can check their result at the official website at tnresults.nic.in. The examination for SSLC in Tamil Nadu was held between March 28, 2025 and April 15, 2025. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls had registered for the exams.

How to Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025?

1. Visit official website at tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'SSLC Class Xth Examination Results April 2025' from home page.

3. Enter registration number followed by date of birth.

4. Click on 'Get Marks'.

5. The result will be displayed on the screens.

Good News! Tamil Nadu State Board (Directorate of Government Examinations) SSLC (Class X) 2025 Results are now available on the #DigiLocker Results Portal. Check your #results instantly at: https://t.co/nmrcVm8EG0

Congratulations to all the students on their success!

#Tamilnadupic.twitter.com/aFTUj0ETHA — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 16, 2025

One can also check their marks on the DigiLocker application and website.

Last year, over 8,94,264 appeared for TN SSLC exams, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.55%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.53%; the pass percentage of boys was 88.58%.

This year, 8,17,261 students passed the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination, out of which 4,17,183 girls and 4,00,078 boys passed. The overall pass percentage for the TNDGE class 10 examination is recorded at 93.80%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 95.88% compared to boys with 91.74%.