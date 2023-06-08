10000+ ‘Adipurush’ tickets to be given free to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes in Telangana

Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush is gearing up to release grandly all over the world on June 16. Amid its huge promotions, Tollywood producer and distributor Abhishek Agarwal in Telugu states announced that 10,000+ tickets would be given free to all the government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana by his team.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "#Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill the Google form with your details to avail the tickets. https://bit.ly/CelebratingAdipurush Let the chants of #JaiShreeRam reverberate in all directions (sic)."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has Prabhas playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying Ravana. Adipurush is reportedly the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. Adipurush will be releasing in cinemas on June 16, 2023.