22-yr-old Japanese woman harassed by men on Holi, Richa Chadha shares video

A 22-year-old Japanese woman in India after she faced harassment from a group of men. The woman tweeted, and later deleted, a video that shows a group of men shoving her around, groping her, and smearing colour on her face. In a particularly disturbing moment, one person was seen smashing an egg on her head.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha shared the video of the incident on Twitter and wrote, "Arrest these men."

"Bye, bye, bye," the woman was heard saying repeatedly as she attempted to extricate herself from the unruly group. Chants of "Holi hai, Holi hai" can also be heard in the short clip. When the woman finally managed to step away from the group, she was immediately confronted by another man who tried to smear colour on her face while shouting "Happy Holi."

Video of the blatant harassment has stunned social media users, with many calling for the guys to be found and punished. Several also noted the irony of the incident happening on International Women's Day, which this year coincided with Holi celebrations.