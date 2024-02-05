66th Grammy Awards: Kylie Minogue wins her first ever honour for Best Pop Dance Recording

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Singer Kylie Minogue has taken home the golden gramophone in an all-new category – Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys, for "Padam Padam."

Minogue came ahead of of David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray ("Baby Don’t Hurt Me"); Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding ("Miracle"); Bebe Rexha and David Guetta ("One in a Million"); and Troye Sivan ("Rush"), according to grammy.com.

The win marks Minogue’s second Grammy win after six career nominations. She had previously won Best Dance Recording for "Come Into My World."

The Australian pop star along with producer Peter "Lostboy" Rycroft and mixing engineer Guy Massey are the first-ever winners of the Best Pop/Dance Performance category.

It was one of three new categories introduced at the 66th Grammy’s the other two are Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical and Best African Music Performance.

Lostboy took the stage to accept the award on behalf of himself, Minogue, and Massey.

"Padam Padam" charted at No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic chart; it was a much bigger hit in the UK, where it was a No. 1 hit. The song was embraced by the LGBTQ+ community on both sides of the Atlantic.

