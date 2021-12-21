83 Review: Suniel Shetty shared his first review on the film 83, say 'Still Shaken And Teary-Eyed'

Kabir Khan's 83 is all set to create storm in the industry, the India's 1983 World Cup victory based movie 83 is going to epic. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the role, he is playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Devi while Deepika will be playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role in the movie.



Yesterday the screening of 83 was held in Mumbai which was attended by many Bollywood celebs and guess what they were so impressed by the movie and immediately shared the reviews.

The Dhadkan actor Suniel Shetty after attending the special screen got so mesmerized by Ranveer's performance and tweeted "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn't spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

He also praised director Kabir Khan and producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Nadiadwala, "Sheer belief. That's what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that's a personal tale. The tears are real", Suniel Shetty tweeted.

83 is all set to hit the theaters on 23 December 2021.