96th Academy Award: Margot Robbie, Emma Stone join Ryan Gosling as he performs 'I'm Just Ken' Live with Slash

Los Angeles, March 11 Pink power took over the 96th Academy Award stage as actor Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the original album from Greta Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie'.

Before starting the performance, "Barbie" actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance.

Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing "I'm Just Ken".

He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage after contributing guitar to the song, reports variety.com.

Joining Gosling were his fellow 'Kens' Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Gosling then got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his "Barbie" collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too. The electrifying performance earned him a standing ovation.

The 96th Academy Award is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

