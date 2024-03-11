96th Academy Awards: 'Oppenheimer' charges ahead with Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema

Los Angeles, March 11 The Christopher Nolan-directorial 'Oppenheimer' picked up another award at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards as it won Best Cinematography for Dutch-Swedish cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema.

'Oppenheimer' is based on the American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

Talking about 'Oppenheimer', the cinematographer said during his speech, "It was constantly close-ups, close‑ups, close-ups, talking, talking, talking. The challenge was, 'How the hell do we make this interesting?'."

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars."

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor