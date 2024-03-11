96th Academy Awards: 'The Zone of Interest' feted with Best International Feature Film

Los Angeles, March 11 The UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp, 'The Zone of Interest', won the Oscar for the Best International Feature Film.

Actor Dwayne Johnson and rapper Bad Bunny announced the winning film, which is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

The film was nominated alongside "Io Capitano" (Italy) , "Perfect Days" (Japan), "Society of the Snow" (Spain) and "The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany).

While accepting the honour, the film's director Jonathan Glazer thanked everyone and said: "Our film shows what dehumanisation leads."

Starring German actors Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as the Nazi commandant Rudolf Hoss and his wife Hedwig, it focuses on the pair as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a home next to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

Last month, 'The Zone of Interest' won a BAFTA for the best film not in the English language.

