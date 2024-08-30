'A Complete Unknown' new poster featuring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan released

Washington [US], August 30 : Searchlight Pictures has unveiled a striking new poster for its highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, 'A Complete Unknown,' which stars Timothee Chalamet in the iconic role of the legendary singer-songwriter.

The film, set to be released on Christmas Day, promises to offer an intimate and dramatic portrayal of Dylan's early years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_S4tqCpcTt/

The newly released poster provides a glimpse into the film's aesthetic, which is set against the backdrop of 1960s New York City.

According to Deadline, the film explores a period of vibrant musical evolution and cultural upheaval, following 19-year-old Bob Dylan as he arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary spirit.

The story delves into his rise to fame, his transformative relationships, and his controversial decisions that left an indelible mark on American music and culture, according to Deadline.

Directed by James Mangold, known for his work on 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'A Complete Unknown' features a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, and Norbert Leo Butz, among others.

The film's ensemble also features Scoot McNairy, Dan Fogler, Will Harrison, Charlie Tahan, P.J. Byrne, Eli Brown, Nick Pupo, Big Bill Morganfield, Laura Kariuki, Eric Berryman, David Alan Basche, Joe Tippett, and James Austin Johnson, according to Deadline.

Mangold co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks, bringing a meticulous and thoughtful approach to the depiction of Dylan's early career.

The film's producers include Fred Berger of Range, Alex Heineman of The Picture Company, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Bob Dylan's long-time representative Jeff Rosen.

Timothee Chalamet and James Mangold also serve as producers through Turnpike Films, with Michael Bederman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Andrew Rona as executive producers, according to Deadline.

The release of the poster coincides with the growing anticipation for 'A Complete Unknown,' which aims to capture the essence of Bob Dylan's transformative years as he navigates the complexities of fame and artistic evolution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor