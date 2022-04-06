Aadesh Chaudhary turns out in khaki for 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Mumbai, April 6 Actor Aadesh Chaudhary, who was seen in the web series 'Farrey' and 'Sabse Bada Rupaiya', is playing a cop now on TV show 'Crime Patrol 2.0'. He is essaying the character of police officer Rupank Barot.

On returning to television after almost 4 years with the crime show, Aadesh said: "I couldn't have thought of a better show than 'Crime Patrol 2.0' to make my comeback. The first instalment of the show has become a brand of its own, so when I was offered the role of a cop, I jumped at the opportunity instantly."

"The new avatar of the show is very interesting as it not only showcases some of the most gruesome crimes but also reflects upon the personal lives of the police officers. Even though the shooting procedure is very different from the regular daily soaps, it feels as if we are shooting a web series or a film. I would like to thank my stars for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Talking about his character Rupank Barot, Aadesh shared: "Rupank is a Gujarati man born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh. So, you will see a mixture of Gujarati culture and UP style in him. He is immensely dedicated to his duty and cannot stand any kind of crime."

"He is fairly aggressive when dealing with criminals because he does not believe in waiting for justice to be served, rather just acts on it before things go the other way round. His aggression and passion towards his work make him a strong resource for the police force," concluded the actor.

'Crime Patrol 2.0' airs on Sony Entertainment Television

