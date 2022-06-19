Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic to star his son Avitesh Shrivastava, first look goes viral

On the occasion of Father's Day, producers Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla have announced a biopic on late musician maestro Aadesh Shrivastava's love story. Aadesh's son Avitesh Shrivastava will be seen playing his father in the upcoming movie.The biopic will entail the musician's journey from his younger days to be played by his son Avitesh.Sharing the biopic’s poster, Adarsh wrote, “Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic announced, son Avitesh to star in it…

On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again… This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story.”Talking about Avitesh, Mansi said: "I am certain, Avitesh will be the next star. He has so much filled up inside him, like a volcano just ready to burst! He needed nurturing and the belief to hone his talents, I am glad I found this star and the world will see it soon too."Deepak Mukut added: "Aadesh Ji left at the age of 51 and at the peak of his career. It's time for Avitesh to take his legacy ahead."Aadesh sang a number of hit songs such as 'Sona Sona', 'Shava Shava', 'Gustakhiyaan' and 'Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha' among many others.It was in 2015, when Aadesh passed away after it was reported that his cancer had relapsed for the third time since 2010. He died, in a coma, a day after his 51st birthday.