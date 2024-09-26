Aakanksha Singh enchants fans with piano cover of 'Hawayein' from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actress Aakanksha Singh has captivated her audience with a mesmerizing video of herself playing the beautiful tune of 'Hawayein' on the piano.

The song, featured in the romantic comedy 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, showcases Aakanksha’s musical talent and passion for the arts.

Taking to Instagram, Aakanksha, known for her role as Kiran in the 2017 film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, shared a captivating Reel video.

In the clip, she dazzles in a black halter neck top paired with a matching skirt, her curly locks elegantly styled in a bun as she beautifully plays the melodies of 'Hawayein' on the piano.

The 34-year-old actress captioned the video: "When my fingers dance on the keys, I lose myself in a world where peace reigns, value is felt, and purpose is found #hawayein #learningkeyboard #learning #aakankshasingh," reflecting her deep connection to music and the joy it brings her.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Pure bliss", "good going","blessed by maa saraswati", among others.

On the work front, Aakanksha started as a theatre artiste and made her screen debut in 2012 with the Colors TV's show 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'. She made her film debut in 2017 with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Singh made her Telugu film debut in 2017 with 'Malli Raava'. She has then appeared in films like-- 'Devadas', 'Pailwaan', and 'Runway 34'.

She essays the role of Sana in the web series 'Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti'. Aakanksha also featured in web shows 'Parampara', 'Escaype Live', and 'Meet Cute'.

She was last seen in the war drama series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' directed by Santosh Singh for JioCinema. The series stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Mir Sarwar, Prasanna, Sikandar Kharbanda and others.

The diva next has Telugu movie 'Shashtipoorthi' in the kitty.

