Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorce after nine years of marriage

Television couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have officially divorced after 9 years of marriage. According to a news portal, a source close to the couple revealed that the divorce had come through 9 months ago and the two are now well settled in their own lives.Their custody of their baby girl Ayra, who is over two years old now, has been given to Sanjeeda. Aamir and Sanjeeda were in a relationship for many years before they got married in 2012. The two even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and won it.

It was in 2020 that the news of trouble in their marriage made headlines. Last year, the estranged couple celebrated their daughter's second birthday individually. Taking to Instagram, the actors shared glimpses of the twin birthday parties thrown individually by them. Sanjeeda first posted a video of her daughter singing the birthday song as the actor joins in. “Happy birthday to my gurl who taught me more about myself and the world🧿 Thankyou for showing me the right path,” she captioned the post.Aamir, on the other hand, showered his child with gifts on her birthday. His mother was also seen playing with Ayra and handing over presents. Aamir Ali cut a cake with his daughter and helped her take a ride on her new tricycle. Sharing the video, Aamir wrote, “Happy bday my little angel..Lots & lots to write, but she can’t read, so I won’t write much.. it’s between us 😛🤗…just sharing a small celebration we had this morning.. thxx for being there in my life my Ayra.. #jaan #happybirthday #life #love ❤️.” The couple's daughter was born via surrogacy in 2019.