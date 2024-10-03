Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend his wife Reena Dutta's father's last rites

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : In a show of solidarity and respect, actor Aamir Khan and his children, Junaid and Ira Khan together with Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare paid their last respects to Reena Dutta's father.

Aamir's former spouse, Kiran Rao also attended Reena Dutta's father's last rites.

The emotionally charged gathering took place at Dutta's residence.

Aamir Khan arrived wearing a loose off-white kurta while his son Junaid Khan, dressed casually acknowledged the media with a wave as he honoured his grandfather's memory.

Ira Khan was also accompanied by her husband, Nupur Shikhare, at her mother's residence.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, were married for 16 years before their divorce in 2002. Their cooperative relationship has been particularly evident in their shared roles as parents to Ira and Junaid.

A touching moment captured by paps showed Aamir standing outside Dutta's home, surrounded by family and friends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor