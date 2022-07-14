Aamir Khan organises Laal Singh Chaddha screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan,is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, hosted a special screening of the film for a few Telugu celebrities. The likes of Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya watched the movie along with Aamir in Hyderabad.A picture of Aamir watching Laal Singh Chaddha with the Telugu film personalities was shared on social media. Naga, who is also seen in the photo, plays a pivotal role in the movie.Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. It is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the title role and follows the journey of the lead character as he navigates the major events shaping US history. The movie has been adapted for the Indian context and Aamir will play the lead role. After Thugs of Hindostan was released in 2018, this will be Aamir's first film to arrive in four years. It has been filmed extensively in India and abroad

