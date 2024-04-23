Aamir Khan's Dangal Gets Replaced by This Japanese Film as Highest Grossing Asian Movie Overseas

Nitish Tiwari directed film Dangal was one of the highest grossing Asian films overseas with 2000crores. No movie was able to beat this collection from last seven years but now this movie has been replaced by The Japanese animated movie.

Dangal starring Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan was released in 2016. Now it has been replaced by Japanese animated fantasy film The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron, film is directed by Hayao Miyazaki who is known for animated films like, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and My Neighbor Totoro. This film is produced by the legendary studio Ghibli. As of now The Boy and the Heron’s total box-office gross stands at $304 million.

This film has received multiple awards, winning the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, and the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

About Film

The film "The Boy and the Heron" released on July 14, 2023, follows the story of a boy named Mahito who sets off on a surreal adventure after his mother's passing and his father's remarriage. The English version of this popular Japanese film features voice actors like Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh. Before working on "The Boy and the Heron," Miyazaki won the Best Animated Feature Academy Award for "Spirited Away" in 2003.