Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Gets Irritated With Paparazzi Chasing Her, Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan is very private about their personal life he recently introduced his girlfriend to world. On Thursday, Gauri Spratt was spotted in Mumbai and paparazzi were covering her, which left her in frustration. After repeatedly stopping them, she lost her cool. Video of her, requesting media to not to follow her is going viral on social media.

Gauri looked annoyed by paps' behaviour said, "Why are you following me? Leave me alone," she is heard saying in the video after stepping out of her car. Earlier, also Gauri avoided the camera and seen refusing paparazzi taking picture. She occasion posed alongside Aamir Khan was during the special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir's relationship with Gauri frequently attracts attention, despite his efforts to keep his personal life private. He told The Indian Express a few months ago that he considers himself "married to Gauri in his heart," emphasizing their commitment and partnership. He stated that formalizing the marriage is a decision he will make in the future.

Aamir was married to Kiran Rao for almost 16-years. Couple got married in 2005 and separated in 2021. Duo, who share a son named Azad. Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.