'Aangan Aapno Kaa': Can Pallavi save her father, in-laws from Pappi's frauds?

Mumbai, April 9 In the recent episodes of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', the audiences have witnessed that cops have taken Pallavi’s (Ayushi Khurana) father, Jaidev (Mahesh Thakur), to the police station after a couple accused him of passing off government land as residential land.

On the other hand, her aunt-in-law Kusum (Sonali Naik) forces her husband Subhash (Vinayak Bhave) to sign the contract given by Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal) to sell the Awasthi Sarees shop for a better future for her son Ravi (Ankit Gulati).

Jaidev realises that Pappi has deceived him, leading to a public humiliation.

The police gave him a week to prove his innocence. When Pallavi learns about her father’s situation, she rushes to the police station with Akash (Samar Vermani), despite her mother-in-law Aparna's (Kashish Duggal) opposition. Pallavi is extremely stressed upon witnessing her father's condition. Jaidev suffers a panic attack and collapses.

Pallavi quickly takes him to the hospital and urges the doctor to treat him urgently. Meanwhile, the Awasthi family discovers that Pappi has also deceived them. The contract papers reveal they owe Pappi a sum of Rs 1 crore instead of receiving money for the shop.

Pallavi faces the challenge of resolving the situation and protecting both households from the consequences of Pappi’s deceitful actions.

Speaking about the sequence, Mahesh said: "Jaidev has always been devoted to his three daughters’ well-being, taking on the roles of both mother and father. While he goes all out to financially support his eldest daughter, Deepika, he doesn’t realise that his help can turn out to be a bigger problem for everyone."

"He only wanted to do good, but Pappi’s fraud has left him humiliated in front of his family. Adding to it, he also has to safeguard his home, which he has put under mortgage. This is too much to bear for Jaidev, and he is unsure what to do. I am sure the audience will relate to the fact that a parent can go to any extent to provide for their children, even putting everything at risk," he added.

Ayushi shared: "The bond between Pallavi and her father, Jaidev, has always been strong, with both supporting each other through thick and thin. Even though her father hasn’t said a word to Pallavi, she knows that something is not right. When she learns the truth, seeing her father in distress is a painful shock, leaving her feeling helpless."

"On the other hand, Pallavi discovers the fraud Pappi has committed against her husband’s family members, Kusum and Ravi. It is going to be a challenging journey for Pallavi as she thrives to save both families from Pappi’s deceitful actions. Even though she feels helpless, the viewers will see Pallavi’s determination to stand up against Pappi’s frauds," added Ayushi.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB, Monday to Saturday, at 7.30 p.m.

