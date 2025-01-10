Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty Send Heartfelt Wishes to Sonu Sood for His Directorial Debut Fateh

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty have shared their heartfelt wishes for Sonu Sood as he embarks on his journey as a director with the release of his debut film, Fateh. Taking to social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared a poster of the film and wrote, "All the very best to my friends @SonuSood and @Asli_Jacqueline for their release today. So happy for and proud of you, Sonu. Full power!"



All the very best to my friends @SonuSood and @Asli_Jacqueline for their release today. So happy for and proud of you Sonu. Full power! pic.twitter.com/ISAQzqDy8v — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) January 10, 2025

Suniel Shetty, a close friend of Sonu Sood, also expressed his excitement. He posted, "Wishing you a blockbuster success, Sonu Paaa. Time to conquer!!! @SonuSood #Fateh"

Fateh, starring Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, has been creating waves with its intriguing premise and stellar cast. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, the film marks Sonu Sood’s highly anticipated debut as a director.Adding to the excitement, Sonu has announced a special ticket price of just ₹99 for opening day, with all profits being donated to charity—a gesture in line with his philanthropic spirit.