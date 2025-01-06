Fateh Trailer: Sonu Sood Thanks Salman Khan and Mahesh Babu for Their Support in His Directorial Debut

The biggest adrenaline rush of 2025 has hit social media with the release of the second trailer for Sonu Sood's directorial debut, 'Fateh,' courtesy of Bollywood's Dabangg star Salman Khan and pan-India superstar Mahesh Babu. These cinematic giants revealed another glimpse of the biggest action film on their social media, igniting excitement across the internet. Backdropped to the Grammy-nominated voice of Dune, Loire Cotler, the trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the action universe of Fateh.

Sonu Sood and Mahesh Babu, who last collaborated on the 2005 Telugu action hit 'Athadu,' have reunited to present this electrifying trailer to their fans. Likewise, Salman Khan and Sonu Sood's iconic rivalry in 'Dabangg' adds a nostalgic layer to this thrilling release. 'Fateh,' Sood’s highly anticipated directorial venture, has stormed into the spotlight, offering action on a global scale. Sonu Sood shares his gratitude: “I am truly grateful to Superstar Salman Khan and Superstar Mahesh Babu for supporting Fateh by unveiling the trailer. Their presence and endorsement mean the world to me, and I couldn’t have asked for better partners to bring this trailer to the audience. I am beyond thankful for their belief in me and the vision of this film.”

Against the backdrop of a vast cybercrime conspiracy, 'Fateh' features Sood as a former special ops officer navigating a digital battlefield. The stellar cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, supports a story that combines intense action with the dangers of the digital age.Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, 'Fateh,' a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime, is slated to release on January 10, 2025.