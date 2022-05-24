Abhishek Bachchan mourns death of stylist who stitched his first suit

Mumbai, May 24 Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan says he returned home from Cannes Film Festival to "very sad news" and mourned the demise of the stylist Akbar Shahpurwala, who stitched his first suit.

Abhishek took to Instagram and wrote an emotional note with a picture of his label that read "Akbar".

He wrote: "Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father's costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too.

"He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby (I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee's premiere. If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing."

Abhishek added, "If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that "cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it's an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings ".

"To me he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace."

On the work front, Abhishek recently starred in 'Dasvi' and will be next seen in a new season of Amazon Prime's 'Breathe'.

